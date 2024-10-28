When Adele sees this mega-star in the audience at her concert, she bursts into tears
Las Vegas, Nevada - Quelle surprise! When Adele performed at Caesars Palace over the weekend as part of her Las Vegas residency, she suddenly discovered a very special person in the audience and could hardly contain herself.
Sitting there was none other than the My Heart Will Go On singer Céline Dion, beaming from ear to ear.
As a clip that has since been doing the rounds on social media shows, Adele was performing her song When We Were Young and strolling through the audience when she spotted Dion.
All of a sudden she stopped singing, and then the musician became overcome with emotion.
She approached her friend as quickly as possible and hugged her tightly before the two exchanged a few words and shed a tear or two.
Adele makes the crowd cheer for Céline Dion
After Dion finally grabbed Adele's hand and planted a kiss on it, the 36-year-old continued her performance. Both she and Dion then had to dry their tears.
However, when Adele returned to the stage to perform her next song, she did not miss the opportunity to send her colleague a small greeting – from the entire hall!
"Give it up to Ms. Céline Dion," she shouted enthusiastically as the 56-year-old stood up and waved to the crowd with a smile.
Adele has never made a secret of her love for Dion.
Back in 2021, she revealed in an interview with Vogue that she owns a piece of chewed gum from the singer – framed and signed, courtesy of James Corden.
"It's my proudest possession," she said triumphantly. If that's not love, we don't know what is!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/X/@god_adele05