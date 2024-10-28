When Adele sees this mega-star in the audience at her concert, she bursts into tears

Las Vegas, Nevada - Quelle surprise! When Adele performed at Caesars Palace over the weekend as part of her Las Vegas residency, she suddenly discovered a very special person in the audience and could hardly contain herself.

When Adele (l.) performed at Caesars Palace over the weekend, she suddenly discovered her idol Céline Dion (r.) in the audience and could hardly contain herself! © Collage: Screenshots/X/@god_adele05

Sitting there was none other than the My Heart Will Go On singer Céline Dion, beaming from ear to ear.

As a clip that has since been doing the rounds on social media shows, Adele was performing her song When We Were Young and strolling through the audience when she spotted Dion.

All of a sudden she stopped singing, and then the musician became overcome with emotion.

She approached her friend as quickly as possible and hugged her tightly before the two exchanged a few words and shed a tear or two.