Adele collapses during performance in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada - Adele revealed that her show in Las Vegas took a shocking turn when she collapsed backstage over the weekend.

Adele told fans she collapsed backstage at her Las Vegas show over the weekend. © IMAGO / Pond5 Images

A member of the production team found her motionless on the floor, the 35-year-old said, according to The Sun.

"They picked my whole body up off the floor," the Grammy winner told fans on Saturday.

She then had to take a break in the middle of the show, according to the report, with Adele saying, "I am going to sit down and rest my sciatica."

Despite the incident, the singer freely continued the performance as she held true to the mantra, "The show must go on."

At a concert last New Year's, Adele revealed her issues with her sciatica have been worsening.