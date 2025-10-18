Adolescence star launches powerful letter campaign for fathers and sons

London, UK - Stephen Graham, the creator and star of searing teen murder series Adolescence, launched an appeal this week for fathers around the world to pen and then share letters to their sons.

Adolescence creator and star Stephen Graham is taking the show's fight against toxic masculinity into the real world with a powerful new campaign. © Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The British actor is teaming up with psychology lecturer Orly Klein for the project, which will see a selection of the entries published by Bloomsbury in a book called Letters to Our Sons.

It follows Graham's Emmy-winning Netflix series, a grim cautionary tale of toxic masculinity, and a fictional schoolboy arrested on suspicion of murdering a female classmate with a knife, which became one of the most talked-about TV shows of recent years.

"After my experience of making Adolescence, I was really surprised with the amount of dads that came up to me and told me the kind of conversations they've been having with their sons," Graham said in a video unveiling the project.

Flanked by Klein, he added the pair want "dads out there to write some letters for a book where you can really talk to your sons and communicate with your sons".

They urged them to share "thoughts and wisdom" they want to pass on, predicting the collection could "be a game-changer in how we raise our boys to be the men we would like them to be".

"They can be funny, they can be sad, they can be moving," added Klein.

"It doesn't matter what kind of dad you are, it doesn't matter what your experience is. You don't have to be a great writer, you don't have to write this perfectly. It's just about writing honestly."

The window for submissions, which are voluntary and will not result in payment, opened on Wednesday and runs until January 12.

Fathers can submit anonymously if they prefer.