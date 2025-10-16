Nicki Minaj calls off her new album release - is Cardi B to blame?

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj has shared with fans that she's no longer releasing her next album – but why?

Nicki Minaj has scrapped her plans to drop a new album next year. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

On Wednesday, the Anaconda rapper cryptically tweeted that she's pulling the plug on her forthcoming album.

Nicki wrote, "Ok I'm not going to put out the album anymore. No more music," and tagged Jay-Z's handle, adding, "Hope you're happy now @sc Bye, Barbz. Love you for life."

The Grammy-nominated emcee previously teased that her untitled project would drop on March 27, 2026.

Though she didn't give more clarity into her decision, Nicki – who hasn't released any new music since her album Pink Friday 2 – has accused the Roc Nation founder of allegedly owing her millions from his Tidal sale in 2021.

Still, the timing of the Roman Holiday rapper's announcement is suspicious, as it comes after she reignited her nasty feud with Cardi B.