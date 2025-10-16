Gigi Hadid cries as she recalls cruel body shaming after Victoria's Secret show
New York, New York - Gigi Hadid returned to the runway on Wednesday for the star-studded Victoria's Secret show, but as she revealed in a tearful interview, the high-fashion gig isn't all glitz and glam.
The 30-year-old was radiant at the opening show, whether in a pink rose coat or huge white wings.
Gigi's journey with the brand began back in 2015, but her start was anything but easy, as she revealed in a clip shared to the Victoria's Secret Instagram page.
The model opened up about her negative experiences in the industry, revealing that she was repeatedly rejected and hit with nasty comments about her body.
Her first time on the Victoria's Secret runway in 2015 was a particularly tough time, even though it was a lifelong dream of hers.
"I'm just so happy for her. She just wanted it so bad..." Gigi said of her younger self.
"I look back at pictures of that time, and the world was so hard on her, and not just me, is hard on girls."
Gigi Hadid opens up about facing body scrutiny
Gigi added that she's proud of her younger self and that she "deserved to be there," no matter how many online trolls thought otherwise.
At the time, the mom of one fired back at the cruel critics of her body in a powerful Instagram post.
"No, I don't have the same body type as other models in shows," she wrote.
"No, I don't think I'm the best at any given shows. Yes, I want to have a unique walk, but I also know I have to improve. No, I'm not the first or the last model of my type in this industry."
Gigi went on to add that although bodies like hers may not have always been the standard, the fashion industry "can never stay the same."
Despite the scrutiny, the runway star still looks back fondly on the start of her career, and ten years later, she's evolved into a proper powerhouse in the industry.
Cover photo: Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@victoriassecret