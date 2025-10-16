Gigi Hadid cries as she recalls cruel body shaming after Victoria's Secret show

New York, New York - Gigi Hadid returned to the runway on Wednesday for the star -studded Victoria's Secret show, but as she revealed in a tearful interview, the high-fashion gig isn't all glitz and glam.

Gigi Hadid once again shone on the catwalk at this year's Victoria's Secret fashion show. © Collage: ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 30-year-old was radiant at the opening show, whether in a pink rose coat or huge white wings.

Gigi's journey with the brand began back in 2015, but her start was anything but easy, as she revealed in a clip shared to the Victoria's Secret Instagram page.

The model opened up about her negative experiences in the industry, revealing that she was repeatedly rejected and hit with nasty comments about her body.

Her first time on the Victoria's Secret runway in 2015 was a particularly tough time, even though it was a lifelong dream of hers.

"I'm just so happy for her. She just wanted it so bad..." Gigi said of her younger self.

"I look back at pictures of that time, and the world was so hard on her, and not just me, is hard on girls."