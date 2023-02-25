Rust armorer allowed to keep weapons at home after threats and stalking

Santa Fe, New Mexico - A US court has allowed Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed to keep a firearm at home for safety purposes, after revealing she had received threats.

The weapons supervisor is charged alongside Alec Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in October 2021.



Gutierrez Reed attended her first appearance hearing at a US court on Friday.

It comes after Baldwin waived his right to the first appearance hearing, and entered pleas of not guilty to the charges on Thursday.

At Friday’s hearing at Santa Fe Magistrates court in New Mexico, the court heard that Gutierrez Reed had received numerous threats and had been forced to file a restraining order against a stalker.

Her lawyer Jason Bowles said authorities had released documents related to the case and failed to redact identifying information that included phone numbers.

"Ms Gutierrez Reed then had numerous threats, phone threats. She had voicemails that were very, very, very bad," he said. "She is asking the court just to be able to have for self-defense in her home only, not to be able to possess a firearm generally outside of her home."