Alec Baldwin gets temporary reprieve in Rust shooting civil lawsuit

Santa Fe, New Mexico - A judge has ruled that Alec Baldwin will not have to give sworn evidence in a civil lawsuit until after his involuntary manslaughter trial.

Alec Baldwin will not be deposed for now in a civil trial launched by crew members who worked on the set of Rust, where cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed. © MATTHEW STOCKMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The lawsuit, filed by three crew members from the film set Rust, claims the star and his production company El Dorado Pictures caused "emotional distress" as a result of negligence following the death of



She was killed on the western film set in October 2021 after a prop gun held by Baldwin went off in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

On Tuesday, Judge Bryan Biedscheid "partially granted" a motion filed by Baldwin's lawyers to "stay the action" – meaning a temporary suspension of legal proceedings – pending the resolution of his criminal case.

"There will be no depositions of Mr Baldwin individually or related to El Dorado Pictures between now and the conclusion of the criminal trial in this matter," the judge ruled, during the virtual hearing.

However, the judge said he is not "staying" written discovery which "moves the case forward" and is "appropriate under the circumstances," meaning parties can continue to gather evidence to use in this case.