Alec Baldwin's manslaughter trial date set in Rust fatal shooting case

Santa Fe, New Mexico - The manslaughter trial of actor Alec Baldwin over a fatal shooting on the set of his movie Rust will begin in July, a New Mexico judge has ruled.

Alec Baldwin is set to go to trial in July over manslaughter charges related to the fatal shooting on the set of his movie, Rust. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Wire & REUTERS

Baldwin, a producer and star of the Western film, was charged in January for his role in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

He was holding a Colt .45 when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Court documents published Monday show jury selection has been set for July 9, with opening arguments expected the following day.

The trial in Santa Fe is slated to last until July 19.

Baldwin (65) has repeatedly denied responsibility, insisting he did not pull the trigger on the gun, which should not have been loaded with a live round.

The movie's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez, is currently on trial in New Mexico, facing one count of involuntary manslaughter. As armorer, the 26-year-old – who is also known as Hannah Gutierrez-Reed – was responsible for weapons on the set. She also faces one charge of tampering with evidence in relation to the alleged disposal of cocaine in the immediate aftermath of the shooting.

Baldwin faces two alternative counts of involuntary manslaughter – one involving "negligent use of a firearm" and one of acting "without due caution or circumspection." It will be up to the jury to decide whether to convict him on one or the other or neither, but not both.

He has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 18 months behind bars.