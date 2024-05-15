Alice Munro, celebrated Nobel Prize-winning author, passes away

Port Hope, Canada - Alice Munro, the Nobel Prize-winning author known for her mastery of the short story, has died at the age of 92, her editor said Tuesday.

Alice Munro, the celebrated Canadian author who rose to literary fame through her short stories, passed away at 92. © PETER MUHLY / AFP

Munro set her taut, acutely observed stories in the rural Ontario countryside where she grew up, focusing a stark lens on the frailties of the human condition.



Awarded the Nobel Prize in Literature in 2013 and the International Booker Prize for her body of work in 2009, Munro had suffered from dementia in recent years.

Her editor Deborah Treisman and a longtime friend, David Staines, confirmed to AFP that Munro died late Monday at her care home in Ontario.

"She was the greatest writer of the short story form of our time. She was exceptional as a writer and as a human being," said Staines.

Canadian Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge on X described Munro as a Canadian literary icon while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, "the world had lost one of its greatest storytellers."

"A true literary genius... her short stories about life, friendship, and human connection left an indelible mark on readers," he said.