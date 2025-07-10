Brad Pitt hits Angelina Jolie with new filing amid bitter winery war!

Los Angeles, California - Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie 's divorce may be finalized, but their winery war is still heating up!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (l.) are still battling over their vineyard, Château Miraval, despite the finalization of their divorce. © Collage: Valery HACHE & Angela Weiss / AFP

Per Us Weekly, on June 30, the F1 star filed new court documents where he revealed his attempts to depose Stoli Group employee Alexey Oliynik, whom Brad alleges has first-hand knowledge of his ex-wife's 2021 sale of their vineyard, Château Miraval.

According to the filing, the Oscar winner wants Alexey to hand over any private messages regarding the transaction, plus any messages with Angelina or her team members.

Brad further claims that Alexey has refused to appear for a deposition or turn over documents because he countered that he was a resident of Switzerland and could not be forced to appear in the matter.

The Seven actor's lawyers write in the docs, "These requests go directly to key allegations about Pitt's objections to the sale" and "easily meet the standard for discoverability given Pitt's allegations that Jolie acted with malice in selling to Stoli, a counterparty she knew Pitt opposed."