Amanda Bynes spotted in new TikTok clip days before psychiatric hold

Los Angeles, California - More details have emerged about the days leading up to Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes' reported psychiatric hold.

Amanda Bynes (l) was seen by a TikToker who shared a clip of the pair days before her psychiatric incident in downtown Los Angeles. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/KaitlynHotFox & ASTRID STAWIARZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

As the 36-year-old continues to get treatment, more information has been unveiled by eyewitnesses who saw Bynes days before the incident.

On Tuesday, TikTok user @KaitlynHotFox, shared a clip from Saint Patrick's Day that featured the Easy A star and the TikToker walking around Hollywood together.

In the video, the TikTok user says, "I saw my girl walking and I had to say what's up?" as Bynes was seen holding onto her.

She captioned the post, "Happy she's getting the help she needs. she was sweet, gave her some money and talked. sometime ppl just sb to talk to."

Meanwhile, according to ET, an unnamed eyewitness claimed that Bynes was "wandering alone" on Hollywood Boulevard "around 1 AM on Saturday."

"No one really recognized her or noticed her. She was walking tensely and by herself," the insider explained, adding that Bynes "seemed to be in a loving, wholesome mood," while noting it seemed that she "was out of it."