Angel Reese claps back at haters over glamorous gameday look

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - After LSU star Angel Reese dominated Arkansas on the court Sunday, she took a moment to elegantly clap back at critics who hated on her gameday look.

Angel Reese responded to critics of her glamorous gameday look with a viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

In a TikTok that quickly went viral, the basketball sensation subtly addressed those who questioned her choice to always have her lashes, edges, and nails done for games.

"Them: Why do you always have your lashes, edges, and nails done for basketball games?", Reese lip-synced.

"Don't forget, I'm also just a girl," was her response, while she confidently showcased her light makeup and perfectly laid edges, all topped off with a playful kiss to the camera.

Fans rallied behind the hooper, flooding the comments with words of support for her stylish and self-assured statement.

"Keep doing your thing mamas! You setting the bar," one fan wrote.

"As you should queen," another added.

It's safe to say that Angel Reese is showing no signs of stepping back from her game day beauty routine anytime soon!