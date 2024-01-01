Angel Reese proves she's in a league of her own with viral post

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is undeniably a standout personality, and she's making it clear that she's in a league of her own!

Angel Reese told fans not to compare her to others in a stunning TikTok shared on Monday. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

The LSU basketball star, with an impressive track record including a national championship, an ESPY award, and lucrative endorsements, is not one to be confused with anyone else.

In a bold move to set herself apart, Reese took to TikTok on Sunday to deliver a straightforward message as we enter 2024.

Sporting a jaw-dropping red strapless lace bodysuit paired with matching gloves, she sent a powerful message while lip-syncing to JT lyrics from the popular rap song Gorgeous by Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby.

Her viral video came with a no-nonsense caption: "In 2024, I want y'all to stop calling me y'all twin 'cause I don't look like NONE OF Y'ALL [kiss emoji]."

Angel Reese has made it crystal clear — she's not just another face in the crowd, and she's owning her unique identity with style and confidence!