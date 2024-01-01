Angel Reese proves she's in a league of her own with viral post
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese is undeniably a standout personality, and she's making it clear that she's in a league of her own!
The LSU basketball star, with an impressive track record including a national championship, an ESPY award, and lucrative endorsements, is not one to be confused with anyone else.
In a bold move to set herself apart, Reese took to TikTok on Sunday to deliver a straightforward message as we enter 2024.
Sporting a jaw-dropping red strapless lace bodysuit paired with matching gloves, she sent a powerful message while lip-syncing to JT lyrics from the popular rap song Gorgeous by Tee Grizzley & Skilla Baby.
Her viral video came with a no-nonsense caption: "In 2024, I want y'all to stop calling me y'all twin 'cause I don't look like NONE OF Y'ALL [kiss emoji]."
Angel Reese has made it crystal clear — she's not just another face in the crowd, and she's owning her unique identity with style and confidence!
Angel Reese scores praise from fans with new video
On TikTok, fans gave the nod of approval to Angel Reese's straight-up message, declaring that the LSU basketball sensation is truly in a league of her own!
"shessss 1 of 1," one fan said.
"captions say it all," another added.
"Face card don't declineee," one fan adored.
Angel Reese will be back on the court on Thursday as LSU kicks off conference play against Missouri.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10