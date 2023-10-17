Angel Reese stuns in new Reebok campaign

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has done it again, slam-dunking it with a new NIL sponsorship alongside Reebok !

Angel Reese continues to make waves, scoring a slam-dunk with a fresh NIL sponsorship deal from Reebok, complete with a delightful 90s nostalgia twist. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@AngelReese10

Angel Reese continues to make waves, scoring a fresh NIL sponsorship deal from Reebok – complete with a delightful '90s nostalgia twist!

The sports world is buzzing again as she channels the iconic style of "Flo-Jo," embracing long, vibrant nails and hoop earrings that bring a dose of retro flair to the scene.

"Reebok x Angel Reese – We’re proud to announce a new partnership with college hoops star @angelreese10," Reebok said in a collaboration post with Reese on Instagram.

Known for her unique fashion sense and one-of-a-kind personality, what does Reese have in store for her fans in this new collaboration?

Will the LSU hooper release Reebok fashions that have never been designed before? Could fans even see sports jewelry or accessories under Angel's creative direction?