Angel Reese rides the stuggle bus and shows off hot hair in viral TikToks
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese spilled the beans on how tough it is for student athletes going back to school after the holidays, and let's just say, it's not exactly a joyride!
In a TikTok video posted on Wednesday, the LSU star hilariously captured the struggle of being on a 6 AM flight after the Christmas holidays.
"Every athlete on that 6am flight back to school from break," she wrote, accompanied by a crying emoji caption.
Angel didn't hold back her feelings, showcasing the infamous TikTok-viral "pookie" dance while leaning her head into her fist and shaking it disapprovingly.
It's safe to say she's not a fan of those early morning flights.
Fortunately, Angel received an outpouring of support from fans in the comments, wishing her the best in her final semester of college basketball.
It seems like her entertaining take on the early morning struggle bus resonated with many fellow students and athletes.
Angel Reese dazzles with hairlicious TikTok
Before making her way back to LSU, Angel treated fans to a fabulous TikTok video showcasing her holiday hair, and needless to say, they went wild!
Rocking a stylish Fashion Nova outfit complemented by a denim Louis Vuitton speedy purse, Reese confidently flaunted her new hairstyle.
The look featured a blend of blonde highlights seamlessly woven into her natural black locks.
Primping her hair and completing the look with soft natural makeup, Angel's video was an absolute attention-grabber that left fans wanting more.
One thing about Angel Reese, she knows how to slay both on and off the basketball court!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10