Angel Reese shuts down TikTok with stunning hair makeover
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has the TikTok beauty world going nuts with a new look that fans can't get enough of!
On Thursday, Angel set TikTok on fire with a vlog of her journey to SEC media days, which she shared with her 2+ million followers on the platform.
During the event, the college athlete showcased a stunning, natural-looking, light blush makeup look paired with elegant loose curls, winning the hearts of her adoring fans.
What's causing a stir now is Angel's captivating beauty look, which she shared in an up-close and personal video with her fans.
In a viral TikTok clip shared on Friday, she added to the excitement as she lip-synced to a Lil Baby hip-hop track while playing with her furry friend, drawing everyone's attention to her lush, mesmerizing hair.
Angel Reese causes a fan frenzy with luscious new hair
Angel Reese consistently wows her fan base, and after her latest social media update, her fans were absolutely mesmerized by her hair.
"Lace whereeeee," one fan wrote.
"so pretty friend," another added.
"badddddd," another fan adored.
Angel Reese is set to open the season against SE Louisiana on Friday, November 17 at 7 PM ET.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10