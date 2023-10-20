Angel Reese shuts down TikTok with stunning hair makeover

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has the TikTok beauty world going nuts with a new look that fans can't get enough of!

Angel Reese has caused a stir with her captivating new hairstyle, which she revealed in an up-close and personal video with her fans. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

On Thursday, Angel set TikTok on fire with a vlog of her journey to SEC media days, which she shared with her 2+ million followers on the platform.

During the event, the college athlete showcased a stunning, natural-looking, light blush makeup look paired with elegant loose curls, winning the hearts of her adoring fans.

What's causing a stir now is Angel's captivating beauty look, which she shared in an up-close and personal video with her fans.

In a viral TikTok clip shared on Friday, she added to the excitement as she lip-synced to a Lil Baby hip-hop track while playing with her furry friend, drawing everyone's attention to her lush, mesmerizing hair.