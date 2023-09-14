Angel Reese slam-dunks inspiring new collab that's fit for a queen
Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As Angel Reese says, when one Black girl shines, every Black girl shines!
The LSU basketball star just dropped a slam-dunk of a message with her latest NIL sponsor, Mielle Organics hair care.
Mielle Organics specializes in pampering Black women's hair textures, ensuring a top-notch hair care experience fit for royalty.
With their dynamic new beauty collaboration, Reese and Mielle joined forces to create an empowering ad that celebrates the significance of sharing the wealth of hair knowledge from one Black queen to another. It's all about uplifting and empowering one another in the realm of hair care.
"Sis, real queens always have each others' backs," Reese said in the video, which she shared on Instagram together with the company.
"Mielle is part of my daily hair care routine, so I want to share with my fans what I’ve been using to keep my hair healthy," the NCAA basketball national champion and record-holder said in the post's caption.
Fans react to Angel Reese's viral empowerment message
Angel Reese is totally crushing it when it comes to empowering women, and her fan base is sitting front-row and ready to cheer her on!
"Oh yesssss queens so dope!!" one fan commented.
"Real ones know! Yes queen! Love it!" another added.
"Stop angel the dot is fitting and the hair is hairing," another fan complimented.
"Omg this AD is everything!!! Such beautiful ladies," another raved.
Angel Reese has begun her final year with LSU hoops will open the season against East Texas Baptist on Thursday, October 26 at 8 PM EST.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / AngelReese10 / musedface