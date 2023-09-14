Angel Reese slam-dunks inspiring new collab that's fit for a queen

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - As Angel Reese says , when one Black girl shines, every Black girl shines!

LSU basketball star Angel Reese just dropped a slam-dunk of a message with her latest NIL sponsor, Mielle Organics hair care, that is going viral. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / AngelReese10 / musedface

The LSU basketball star just dropped a slam-dunk of a message with her latest NIL sponsor, Mielle Organics hair care.

Mielle Organics specializes in pampering Black women's hair textures, ensuring a top-notch hair care experience fit for royalty.

With their dynamic new beauty collaboration, Reese and Mielle joined forces to create an empowering ad that celebrates the significance of sharing the wealth of hair knowledge from one Black queen to another. It's all about uplifting and empowering one another in the realm of hair care.

"Sis, real queens always have each others' backs," Reese said in the video, which she shared on Instagram together with the company.

"Mielle is part of my daily hair care routine, so I want to share with my fans what I’ve been using to keep my hair healthy," the NCAA basketball national champion and record-holder said in the post's caption.