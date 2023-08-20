Angel Reese stuns her old school with an incredible gesture!

Baltimore, Maryland - No matter how high LSU basketball superstar Angel Reese soars in her career, she will always remember where she came from – and the 21-year-old is ready to put her money where her mouth is!

Angel Reese continues to be a leader for women in sports as she donated $12,000 to cover the tuition of a girl basketball player at her former high school. © Collage: Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Twitter / AngelReeseTheMom

On Saturday, Reese hosted a block party at her former Baltimore high school, St. Frances Academy – but that wasn't all she did!

Per Reese's mother, who shares her name, the LSU basketball standout donated $12,000 to cover the tuition of one lucky girl's basketball player for the season!

It was a coming-full-circle moment for the hooper: the same fund that she paid into covered her own costs when she attended the private school.

Since guiding the LSU Tigers to their first national championship, Angel has also launched the Angel Reese Foundation to help provide opportunities for young girls in sports.

"My very 1st back to school event in Baltimore was AMAZING! Today I was able to give back, make people smile, laugh, and even cry!" she shared on Twitter.

"Thank you everyone that came out to help & show love! Thank you @awebbreese [Angel's mother] for holding it down today! You did a great job! FIRST OF MANY MORE!"