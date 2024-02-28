Does Angel Reese regret her dramatic hair makeover?

Baton Rouge, Louisiana - Angel Reese has ditched her fiery red hair for her natural black... but does she regret it?

LSU hooper Angel Reese's latest TikTok may suggest that she might have regretted changing her fiery red hairstyle so soon to her natural black color. © Collage: Screenshot / TikTok / Angelreese10

After shocking her fans with her stunning red hair inspired by the Little Mermaid, Reese has once again switched up her hair color.

However, her latest TikTok from Tuesday suggests she may already regret the change.

In a viral video, the 6-foot-3 hooper shared a clip of her red hair with the caption, "i miss this color [crying emoji, heart eyes emoji]."

Fans loved her bold hairstyle, but in her most recent TikTok sporting her natural hair color, fans also showered her with praise, adoring her classic look in the comment section.

"LACE WHEREEE," one fan hyped.

"NEW HAIR WHO DISSSSS," another fan wrote.

"You done got even more gorgeous!! Get it," another complimented.