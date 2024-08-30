Angelina Jolie melts hearts after meeting with terminally ill fan on Maria red carpet

Venice, Italy - Angelina Jolie usually appears somewhat cool and aloof on red carpets but the actor was more than approachable and affectionate to a very special fan at the world premiere of her latest film Maria .

With a smile on her face, actor Angelina Jolie knelt down in front of her fan to greet him. © IMAGO/ABACAPRESS

The 49-year-old Jolie looked like a goddess at the Venice Film Festival thanks in large part to the champagne-colored gown by designer Tamara Ralph.

But it wasn't just her chic look that made her visit to Venice so unique – it was the loving way that she interacted with her adoring fans!



The Oscar winner not only diligently signed autographs, but also made time for a terminally ill fan who was pushed to the red carpet in his hospital bed to meet his idol.

Then, in an extremely touching moment, she knelt down next to the man affected by the incurable nerve disease ALS, spoke to him, and put her hand on his shoulder to encourage him.