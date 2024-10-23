Has Angelina Jolie started a secret romance with rapper Akala?
London, UK - Has Angelina Jolie found new love after her bitter legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt?
According to a new report from The Sun, the 49-year-old actor has a new man by her side.
And he is no stranger: Jolie's alleged new boyfriend is said to be 40-year-old rapper Akala.
Per an insider, the couple spent two nights at London's posh Corinthia hotel before the premiere of Jolie's new film Maria.
The Maleficent star arrived at the hotel at around 8 PM on Wednesday and was joined two hours later by her alleged new beau.
"The pair spent Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel and did not leave," the source said.
On Friday, just a few hours before the film's premiere, Akala is said to have been "sneaked out" of the hotel in one of Jolie's cars.
However, the two attended the London Film Festival separately, only to enjoy a romantic dinner together again that evening at the exclusive Soho House.
But this isn't the first time that Jolie and the rapper have been spotted together!
Angelina Jolie has reportedly been dating Akala since May 2024
The rumor mill has been churning for some time now, and in May 2024, Akala is said to have attended the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica with Jolie and her two daughters, Zahara and Shiloh.
Most recently, the musician accompanied Jolie to a party at her art studio in New York City in September, and as pictures show, the couple are said to have appeared very close.
The two have not yet officially confirmed their relationship, but it seems that the Oscar winner is currently quite happy and is slowly putting her past with Pitt behind her.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP