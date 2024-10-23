Has Angelina Jolie started a secret romance with rapper Akala?

London, UK - Has Angelina Jolie found new love after her bitter legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt ?

Has Angelina Jolie (r.) found new love after her bitter legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt? Rumor has it she's getting close with rapper Akala! © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP

According to a new report from The Sun, the 49-year-old actor has a new man by her side.

And he is no stranger: Jolie's alleged new boyfriend is said to be 40-year-old rapper Akala.

Per an insider, the couple spent two nights at London's posh Corinthia hotel before the premiere of Jolie's new film Maria.

The Maleficent star arrived at the hotel at around 8 PM on Wednesday and was joined two hours later by her alleged new beau.

"The pair spent Wednesday and Thursday night together inside the hotel and did not leave," the source said.

On Friday, just a few hours before the film's premiere, Akala is said to have been "sneaked out" of the hotel in one of Jolie's cars.

However, the two attended the London Film Festival separately, only to enjoy a romantic dinner together again that evening at the exclusive Soho House.

But this isn't the first time that Jolie and the rapper have been spotted together!