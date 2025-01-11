Angelina Jolie opens home amid LA wildfire evacuations: "Doing everything she can"

Los Angeles, California - Angelina Jolie has opened her doors to family and friends displaced by the raging wildfires in Los Angeles.

Angelina Jolie has opened her doors to loved ones who were forced to evacuate amid the raging wildfires in Los Angeles, California. © Monica Schipper / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

According to a People report published Saturday, the 49-year-old actor is "heartbroken" by the devastation the blazes have left in their paths.

"She's doing everything she can to help, even opening her home to friends who were forced to evacuate," a source told the outlet.

Angelina was also caught by TMZ on Thursday, who found her stocking up on groceries at a local food store alongside her son, Knox.

In a brief exchange with a photographer, she confirmed she was hosting loved ones at her home in Los Feliz and plans to make contributions to the larger Los Angeles community as well.

Other stars who have taken in evacuees include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who recently volunteered with World Central Kitchen along with offering space in their Montecito home to fleeing family and friends.