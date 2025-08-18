Sydney Sweeney's new movie bombs at the box office amid American Eagle ad fallout

Los Angeles, California - Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney's newest film , Americana, flopped at the box office – did the controversy over her American Eagle ad cause this?

Sydney Sweeney's Americana suffered at the box office – but is her controversial American Eagle ad the reason why? © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the 27-year-old actor's flick performed poorly during its opening weekend.

The outlet reports that Americana racked in around $500,000 after being screened in about 1,123 theaters domestically.

The Western crime movie, which also stars singer Halsey and Paul Walter Hauser, originally premiered at SXSW in 2023 and was well-received by critics.

Americana did have some tough competition against hits like Weapons and Freakier Friday, yet the thriller also premiered on the heels of the controversy surrounding Sweeney's American Eagle campaign.

The Sharp Objects star's promo for the clothing line – dubbed "Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans" – has been heavily criticized for seemingly leaning into eugenics dog whistles by swapping "jeans" for "genes."

Even Doja Cat mocked the divisive ad with a cheeky TikTok video amid the public outrage.