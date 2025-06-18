Anne Burrell, star of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America, suddenly dies

New York, New York - Anne Burrell, the beloved star of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America, has passed away at the age of 55.

Anne Burrell, a 55-year-old celebrity chef and beloved star of Food Network's Worst Cooks in America, tragically passed away on Tuesday. © Dimitrios Kambouris / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

People was the first to report on the mom of three's sudden death on Tuesday.

That morning, Burrell was found unconscious in her New York apartment at around 7:40 AM ET.

The EMTs who rushed to the scene were unable to do anything but confirm the TV chef's death.

It is not yet known what caused Burrell's passing, but an autopsy is expected to provide clarity on her cause of death.

"Anne was a beloved wife, sister, daughter, stepmother, and friend – her smile lit up every room she entered," her family wrote in a statement.

Burrell made a name for herself as a gifted cook who specialized in Italian cuisine.

She made her TV debut back in 2005, when she appeared as a sous chef on the cult series Iron Chef America.

Burrell was quickly praised by fans around the world for her quirky and passionate style, and she soon had her own cooking show called Worst Cooks in America, where she helped train unsuspecting amateur chefs in the art of spoon-swinging.

Whoever had made the most progress at the end received a tasty prize of $25,000.