Anthony Hopkins approves of Kim Kardashian's Hannibal-esque face shapewear!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian got an unexpected show of support from none other than Anthony Hopkins after her SKIMS face shapewear was compared to his iconic Silence of the Lambs character, Hannibal Lecter.

Anthony Hopkins (l.) gave Kim Kardashian his stamp of approval for her Hannibal-like SKIMS head wrap. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@anthonyhopkins & @kimkardashian

Kardashian expanded her shapewear empire with an unusual addition this week – a head wrap intended to help sculpt the jaw and neckline overnight.

Though the product quickly sold out, it received plenty of unfavorable reactions and even sparked a flood of memes – many of which compared the gear to Hannibal Lecter's famous muzzle mask.

Hopkins himself got in on the fun on Thursday, donning the head wrap and recreating the character's sinister voice to tell Kardashian, "I'm already feeling 10 years younger."

"Thank you, Kim. Don't be afraid to come over for dinner," he added in the video's caption, giving a nod to the character's cannibalistic tendencies.

The reality star gushed over the tribute, reposting Hopkins' video and writing, "I'M SCREAMING!!!!!"

SKIMS, which is currently valued at over $4 billion, has been able to weather just about any storm caused by its more untraditional offerings.