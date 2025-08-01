Book Release Radar: Most anticipated reads of August 2025

Happy August! This late summer month welcomes a number of buzzy new book releases, including titles from authors Samantha Downing and RF Kuang.

By Kelly Christ

Salt air, the rust on your door, and plenty of new reads! It's finally August, and with it comes a number of highly anticipated books to enjoy under the summer sun.

August welcomes a number of buzzy new book releases, including titles from authors Samantha Downing and RF Kuang. © TAG24 / Kelly Christ Whether you're itching for a mind-bending thriller or hoping to escape into a fantastical world, there's something for every kind of reader to dive into this month. How will you spend the final month of summer – with a swoon-worthy romantasy, or a pulse-bounding thriller?

Accomplice to the Villain by Hannah Nicole Maehrer

Too Old for This by Samantha Downing

Too Old for This will be released on August 12. © Penguin Random House In Samantha Downing's latest thriller, Too Old for This, a retired serial killer named Lottie is forced to return to her old life when an unexpected visitor brings trouble. Having now escaped the crimes of her past and retired into a life of bingo and gardening, 75-year-old Lottie finds herself going back to her old ways after a journalist threatens to get a bit too close to her best-kept secret. Will Lottie be able to keep her dark past hidden for good? Too Old for This will be released on August 12.

Katabasis by RF Kuang

Katabasis arrives on August 26. © Harper Voyager RF Kuang, the bestselling author of Babel and Yellowface, returns this month with Katabasis. This dark academia fantasy follows two rivaling graduate students – Alice and Peter – whose lives are both upended by the accidental death of their professor, Jacob Grimes. And so, the pair decides to embark together on a literal journey to Hell in order to recapture the soul of their professor. Just the usual post-grad experience, right? Katabasis arrives on August 26.

The Break-In by Katherine Faulkner

The Break-In will be published on August 26. © Simon & Schuster In The Break-In, a young mother named Alice kills a man in self-defense after he breaks into her home. Hoping to move on from the incident, Alice tries to push the mystery of the intruder aside. But when she begins receiving alarming messages and finds her loved ones acting quite strange, Alice decides it may be time to investigate the mystery of the intruder she killed. The Break-In will be published on August 26.