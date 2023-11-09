Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffers stroke in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico – Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak suffered a "minor" stroke in Mexico but has left the hospital and is returning home to the US, he told ABC News on Thursday.

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalized at the ABC Hospital (inset) in Mexico City on Wednesday after fainting and suffering a minor stroke. © Collage: ALFREDO ESTRELLA & PHILIPPE LOPEZ / AFP

The 73-year-old was scheduled to speak at the World Business Forum on Wednesday in Mexico City, where he was taken to a hospital after falling sick.

Wozniak told ABC News that he had experienced dizziness and vertigo and found himself unable to walk.

An MRI scan showed that he had a "minor but real stroke," he said via text message, according to the report.

There was no immediate word from Wozniak's team on his condition.

The engineering prodigy, nicknamed "Woz," founded Apple in 1976 with Steve Jobs, who died in 2011.

Wozniak invented the first Apple computer but effectively left the company in the early 1980s.