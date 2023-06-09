Arch Manning set to mentor young players at 2023 Manning Passing Academy

Thibodaux, Louisiana - It's that time of year again! The Manning Passing Academy is back, and for the first time ever, all of the Manning greats, including Arch , will be there as mentors!

Texas' freshman quarterback Arch Manning will headline a stacked college football roster at 2023 Manning Passing Academy. © Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Twitter / mpa_info

Under the instruction of NFL Legends Archie, Payton, and Eli Manning, The Manning Passing Academy sees some of the best young quarterbacks from around across the country!

After all, the Manning family knows a thing or two about how to be a successful quarterback.

NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning had a 14-year career in the big league and a legendary college football career at Ole Miss.

More impressively, he also guided his two sons, Peyton and Eli, to each become two-time Super Bowl champions.

Each year, the Manning camp hosts football players between eighth grade through high school seniors, who will have the chance to interact with some of the biggest names in college football.

This year, the passing camp will be no exception!

Arch, a former five-star participant of the camp, will join as a counselor along with his Texas quarterback teammate Quinn Ewers.

Other notable college football passers set to attend include Drake Maye (North Carolina), Joe Milton (Tennessee), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Michael Penix J. (Washington), Cameron Rising (Utah), and Jayden Daniels (LSU).