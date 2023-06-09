Arch Manning set to mentor young players at 2023 Manning Passing Academy
Thibodaux, Louisiana - It's that time of year again! The Manning Passing Academy is back, and for the first time ever, all of the Manning greats, including Arch, will be there as mentors!
Under the instruction of NFL Legends Archie, Payton, and Eli Manning, The Manning Passing Academy sees some of the best young quarterbacks from around across the country!
After all, the Manning family knows a thing or two about how to be a successful quarterback.
NFL Hall of Famer Archie Manning had a 14-year career in the big league and a legendary college football career at Ole Miss.
More impressively, he also guided his two sons, Peyton and Eli, to each become two-time Super Bowl champions.
Each year, the Manning camp hosts football players between eighth grade through high school seniors, who will have the chance to interact with some of the biggest names in college football.
This year, the passing camp will be no exception!
Arch, a former five-star participant of the camp, will join as a counselor along with his Texas quarterback teammate Quinn Ewers.
Other notable college football passers set to attend include Drake Maye (North Carolina), Joe Milton (Tennessee), Shedeur Sanders (Colorado), Jaxson Dart (Ole Miss) and Michael Penix J. (Washington), Cameron Rising (Utah), and Jayden Daniels (LSU).
2023 Manning Passing Camp confirms full quarterback roster
One of the best camps for young quarterbacks to refine their skillsets, here's a full list of expected college football quarterbacks to attend the camp as counselors:
- Devin Leary, Kentucky Wildcats
- Riley Leonard, Duke Blue Devils
- Arch Manning, Texas Longhorns
- Drake Maye, North Carolina Tar Heels
- Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
- Parker McKinley, Eastern Kentucky Colonels
- Pat McQuaide, Nicholls State Colonels
- Joe Milton, Tennessee Volunteers
- Emmett Morehead, Boston College Eagles
- Chandler Morris, TCU Horned Frogs
- Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Tigers
- Michael Penix Jr., Washington Huskies
- John Rhys Plumlee, Central Florida Knights
- Michael Pratt, Tulane Green Wave
- Drew Pyne, Arizona State Sun Devils
- Austin Reed, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers
- Cameron Rising, Utah Utes
- Will Rogers, Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Shedeur Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
- Eli Sawyer, Southeastern Louisiana Lions
- Liam Thompson, Wabash
- Ty Thompson, Oregon Ducks
- Jordan Travis, Florida State Seminoles
- Tyler Van Dyke, Miami Hurricanes
- Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
- Luke Altmyer, Illinois Fighting Illini
- Carter Bradley, South Alabama Jaguars
- Michael Brescia, Colgate Raiders
- Doug Brumfield, UNLV Rebels
- Hudson Card, Purdue Boilermakers
- Brady Cook, Missouri Tigers
- Myles Crawley, Grambling State Tigers
- Jayden Daniels, LSU Tigers
- Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss Rebels
- Jayden de Laura, Arizona Wildcats
- Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns
- DeQuan Finn, Toledo Rockets
- Mason Garcia, East Carolina Pirates
- Frank Harris, Texas-San Antonio
- Layne Hatcher, Ball State Cardinals
- Michael Hiers, Samford Bulldogs
- Seth Henigan, Memphis Tigers
- Nick Howard, Dartmouth Big Green
The Manning Passing Camp is set for June 23-25 at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, Louisiana.
Cover photo: Tim Warner / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Screenshot / Twitter / mpa_info