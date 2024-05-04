Are Texas and Arch Manning receiving too much credit for potential?

Austin, Texas - A fresh set of college football quarterback rankings dropped, and the Texas Longhorns claimed the top spot with Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning – but is this based on reality?

A new college football quarterback ranking has Texas in first place, thanks to Arch Manning (l.) and Quinn Ewers. © Collage: CHRIS GRAYTHEN & SEAN GARDNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Returning starter Ewers, with the highly anticipated Manning waiting in the wings, and four-star freshman Trey Owens rounding out the quarterback room are the preseason's top passers per On3.

While the Longhorns appear to have a decent group of passers, fans are not convinced that they boast the best in the country.

Coming in second and third in the quarterback unit rankings are Ohio State and Oregon, respectively.

Ohio State’s quarterback room is crowded with a solid group of passers with Kansas State transfer Will Howard, Devin Brown, and 2024 No. 1 and No. 4 ranked quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Air Noland, respectively.

As for Oregon, they are led by Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel leading the charge, plus five-star QB and UCLA transfer Dante Moore on board. The duo of four-star talents, Austin Novosad and Luke Moga, who are also part of the Ducks’ stacked roster.

That leaves one question open: is Texas getting a bit too much credit for as-yet unrealized potential?