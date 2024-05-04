Are Texas and Arch Manning receiving too much credit for potential?
Austin, Texas - A fresh set of college football quarterback rankings dropped, and the Texas Longhorns claimed the top spot with Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning – but is this based on reality?
Returning starter Ewers, with the highly anticipated Manning waiting in the wings, and four-star freshman Trey Owens rounding out the quarterback room are the preseason's top passers per On3.
While the Longhorns appear to have a decent group of passers, fans are not convinced that they boast the best in the country.
Coming in second and third in the quarterback unit rankings are Ohio State and Oregon, respectively.
Ohio State’s quarterback room is crowded with a solid group of passers with Kansas State transfer Will Howard, Devin Brown, and 2024 No. 1 and No. 4 ranked quarterbacks Julian Sayin and Air Noland, respectively.
As for Oregon, they are led by Oklahoma transfer Dillon Gabriel leading the charge, plus five-star QB and UCLA transfer Dante Moore on board. The duo of four-star talents, Austin Novosad and Luke Moga, who are also part of the Ducks’ stacked roster.
That leaves one question open: is Texas getting a bit too much credit for as-yet unrealized potential?
Should quarterback experience count more towards unit ranking?
Quinn Ewers is well-regarded for his strong track record, making him a top prospect for the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, Arch Manning hasn't had the opportunity to play meaningful snaps yet, so his skills as a quarterback remain largely untested.
Despite his impressive spring game performance, it can't be considered a true measure of his ability, as he didn't face a real defense.
In contrast, backup quarterbacks from other top programs have had more on-field experience in games that allow experts to evaluate their abilities.
Though the Longhorns lost Maalik Murphy, who transferred to Duke before their Sugar Bowl game against Washington last season, the quarterback unit isn't expected to suffer too much from his absence.
Still, with Ewers the only quarterback that has significant experience, the Longhorns' quarterback group may not be as strong as some believe.
Cover photo: Collage: CHRIS GRAYTHEN & SEAN GARDNER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP