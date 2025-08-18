Taylor Swift unveils sultry new cover for The Life of a Showgirl

New York, New York - Taylor Swift sent fans into a frenzy on Monday with a countdown to the unveiling of The Life of a Showgirl's latest alternative cover!

Taylor Swift's "The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection" will be available for 48 hours. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@taylorswift

The 35-year-old pop star started a countdown clock on her official website leading up to 2 PM ET on Monday.

When the time came, Taylor debuted "The Shiny Bug Vinyl Collection," which will be available for 48 hours.

Fans can choose between a violet shimmered or a wintergreen and onyx marbled vinyl, both of which feature a new cover art.

In the snap, the Grammy winner dons a red-and-black showgirl get-up as she leans forward with her gloved hands on the wall.

The drop marks the fourth alternative cover for Taylor's 12th studio album, joining three others she unveiled after the main cover art was revealed on Travis and Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast.

Taylor is no stranger to releasing an extensive collection of vinyl variants, as she employed similar tactics with the releases of 2022's Midnights and 2024's The Tortured Poets Department.