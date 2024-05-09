Arch Manning scores big praise for progress and confidence as backup starter

Austin, Texas - In a recent appearance on the On Second Thought podcast, Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian provided insights into the development of quarterback Arch Manning and his role as the primary backup to starter Quinn Ewers.

Arch Manning has earned notable praise for his progress as the backup quarterback for Texas football. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / @texasfootball & Ron Jenkins / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Sarkisian spoke about the importance of giving Manning more playing time during the spring game to help him gain valuable experience on the field.



"I think Arch has come a long way. That was part of the reason I wanted to play him so much in the spring game because he didn't have a lot of experience," Sarkisian explained.

This approach aimed to help Manning adapt to game-like situations, including managing both successes and failures.

While Manning has demonstrated his dual-threat capabilities, Sarkisian emphasized the need for the young quarterback to further refine his skills as a passing-running quarterback.

He highlighted Manning's use of his legs during a game against Texas Tech last season, noting its positive impact.

Nonetheless, he stressed, "[But] I think it's a fine line... we would much rather have the fast guys catch the ball and run than the quarterbacks."