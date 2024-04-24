Can Arch Manning still start for Texas football with Quinn Ewers at helm?
Austin, Texas - The Arch Manning era at Texas football is creeping up slowly but surely!
Earlier this offseason, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that there was no quarterback competition, with Quinn Ewers reclaiming the starting position after leading the team to the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff game against Washington last year.
Arch Manning remains the backup, while freshman Trey Owens is the third-string passer.
However, Manning's impressive performance in the spring game has sparked speculation that he could challenge for the starting spot, especially towards the end of the season.
Now, this doesn't mean that Manning will beat out Ewers as the starter per se, but rather, the 18-year-old may have a chance to start for the Longhorns more often than expected.
While Ewers is currently the starter, any slow starts or injuries could open the door for Manning to step in.
The 21-year-old's experience gives him an edge over Manning, and his leadership will be crucial as the team enters the SEC conference for the first time.
Nevertheless, anything can happen in college football, and everyone must be prepared to step up when needed, especially Manning.
Arch Manning's role as backup may be much bigger than anticipated
Last season, Quinn Ewers faced a minor setback with a shoulder injury that sidelined him for two games. Despite this, he was able to lead Texas to a playoff appearance.
However, with the team entering the challenging SEC next season, a similar situation may not be ideal.
Fortunately, the Longhorns' backup situation seems more promising than last season.
Manning, who graduated from high school early to train with the team, has shown significant improvement.
While the spring game didn't feature a real defense, Manning's performance demonstrated his readiness for the backup starter role.
The Longhorns football team will get the 2024-2025 season started on August 31 against Colorado State.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Texasfootball