Can Arch Manning still start for Texas football with Quinn Ewers at helm?

Austin, Texas - The Arch Manning era at Texas football is creeping up slowly but surely!

Arch Manning's impressive performance in Texas' spring game has sparked speculation that he could challenge for the starting quarterback spot. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / Texasfootball

Earlier this offseason, Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian confirmed that there was no quarterback competition, with Quinn Ewers reclaiming the starting position after leading the team to the Sugar Bowl College Football Playoff game against Washington last year.

Arch Manning remains the backup, while freshman Trey Owens is the third-string passer.

However, Manning's impressive performance in the spring game has sparked speculation that he could challenge for the starting spot, especially towards the end of the season.

Now, this doesn't mean that Manning will beat out Ewers as the starter per se, but rather, the 18-year-old may have a chance to start for the Longhorns more often than expected.

While Ewers is currently the starter, any slow starts or injuries could open the door for Manning to step in.

The 21-year-old's experience gives him an edge over Manning, and his leadership will be crucial as the team enters the SEC conference for the first time.

Nevertheless, anything can happen in college football, and everyone must be prepared to step up when needed, especially Manning.