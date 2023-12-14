Are Drake and Camila Cabello dating?

Turks and Caicos Islands - Singer Camila Cabello and rapper Drake fueled speculation about a potential romance after the stars were spotted enjoying a fun and sunny getaway!

Drake (l) and Camila Cabello were spotted close together on a yacht at the rapper's favorite hangout spot. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@accessccbr

Drake's got his eyes on you, Camila!

On Wednesday afternoon, the 26-year-old Havana artist and the 37-year-old hip-hop star were seen enjoying the turquoise waters of Turks and Caicos.

The pair were seen cruising on jet skis and laughing together on a boat at Noah's Ark Beach Club, Drake's favorite island hangout, according to TMZ.

When videos of the rendezvous appeared online, fans couldn't help but wonder whether or not the two could be more than just friends.

"That smile means he digs her vibe, could this be love in the air?" one fan wrote on X.

In one clip, Cabello is seen giggling with Drake while on the back of a yacht.

Camila looked radiant in a black cover-up, while Drake sported a blue tie-dye tank with orange swim trunks.

Another possible reason for the speculation amongst fans is a video on TikTok showing Camila with her hand on Drake's arm.