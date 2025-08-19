Aubrey Plaza opens up about "daily struggle" of grieving husband Jeff Baena

Los Angeles, California - Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza has opened up about her grieving process following the tragic death of her husband, Jeff Baena.

Aubrey Plaza said grieving her husband Jeff Baena (l.) has been a "daily struggle" for her. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 41-year-old actor reunited with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler on the latter's podcast Good Hang in an episode released on Tuesday.

Poehler took a moment to show her support for Plaza after such a heartbreaking loss, telling her, "Just to get it out [of] the way, people want to see you and want to see how you are, they love you."

"You've had this terrible, terrible, tragic year," the 53-year-old comedian added.

"You lost your husband, you've been dealing with that, and you've been looking for all different ways in which to feel and find support."

Poehler then asked The White Lotus alum how she was doing, to which Plaza replied, "Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you."

She added that while she's "here" and "functioning," her grief is still a "daily struggle."

Plaza then went on to compare her experience to the 2025 Apple TV+ movie The Gorge, explaining, "In the movie, there's a cliff on one side and there's a cliff on the other side, then there's gorge in between and it's filled with all these monster people that are trying to get them."

"I swear, when I watched it, I was like, 'That feels like what my grief is like,' or what grief could be like."