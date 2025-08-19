Aubrey Plaza opens up about "daily struggle" of grieving husband Jeff Baena
Los Angeles, California - Agatha All Along star Aubrey Plaza has opened up about her grieving process following the tragic death of her husband, Jeff Baena.
The 41-year-old actor reunited with her Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler on the latter's podcast Good Hang in an episode released on Tuesday.
Poehler took a moment to show her support for Plaza after such a heartbreaking loss, telling her, "Just to get it out [of] the way, people want to see you and want to see how you are, they love you."
"You've had this terrible, terrible, tragic year," the 53-year-old comedian added.
"You lost your husband, you've been dealing with that, and you've been looking for all different ways in which to feel and find support."
Poehler then asked The White Lotus alum how she was doing, to which Plaza replied, "Right in this very, very present moment, I feel happy to be with you."
She added that while she's "here" and "functioning," her grief is still a "daily struggle."
Plaza then went on to compare her experience to the 2025 Apple TV+ movie The Gorge, explaining, "In the movie, there's a cliff on one side and there's a cliff on the other side, then there's gorge in between and it's filled with all these monster people that are trying to get them."
"I swear, when I watched it, I was like, 'That feels like what my grief is like,' or what grief could be like."
Aubrey Plaza says grief is a "daily struggle"
Plaza confessed that sometimes she wants to "dive" into that dark chasm, while other times, she's able to pull herself away.
"But, it's always there," she said.
Baena was found dead in January at the age of 47, with authorities ruling that he died by suicide.
The director and screenwriter first began dating Plaza in 2011, and the two tied the knot ten years later.
The pair had quietly separated shortly before his death, and it was later revealed that Plaza had been called for a welfare check on him after Baena shared "concerning remarks" with her.
In a statement shared in January, Plaza called his death an "unimaginable tragedy."
If you or someone you know needs help, please contact the 24-hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline by calling or texting 988 for free and confidential support. You can also text "HOME" to 741741 anytime for the Crisis Text Line and access to live, trained crisis counselors.
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP