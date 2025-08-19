Kim Kardashian bares (almost) all as she promotes wild SKIMS product

Korea - Kim Kardashian celebrated the launch of her newest – and possibly most bizarre – SKIMS product by flaunting her famous curves.

Kim Kardashian (44) is not afraid to show off her curves. © Screenshot/Instagram/@kimkardashian

The 44-year-old reality star posted the hot pictures on her Instagram page on Monday.

Kim can be seen wearing her new face shapewear mask – the "Seamless Sculp Face Wrap" – and a fur coat.

Underneath, she was only wearing a see-through glitter one-piece that kept little to the imagination.

In a mirror snapshot, she even opened her coat and staged her outfit even more provocatively to show off her chest.

Her sister Khloé Kardashian and longtime pal La La Anthony could also be seen in other pictures as the group posed sexily together on a plane ride to Korea.

With all of the hot snapshots, Kim's new product may have been overlooked, but the unusual offering has been making waves online since it debuted.

The shapewear mask is designed to shape the jawline, and despite a hefty price tag, it's been well-received by fans – and sold out ever since.