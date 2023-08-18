Are Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen heading to the altar?
West Hollywood, California - Marcus Jordan's romance with Real Housewives star Larsa Pippen could be more serious than believed!
Are congratulations in order for the unlikely couple?
Jordan and Pippen are sparking engagement rumors after the 49-year-old reality star was seen rocking a huge ring.
The ring in question is very visible in viral clips and pics of the two's date at the West Hollywood eatery, Catch Steak.
The ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen was also seen wearing the ring at a recent concert outing with Jordan and friends.
But the icing on the cake was when TMZ caught up with Jordan, who claimed that a wedding date with Pippen is "in the works" and that they are "looking for a location."
Additionally, the lovebirds both dropped a pic of the two posing in matching all-black fits on their respective Instagram accounts, with a caption that reads, "It's in the works."
Pippen and Jordan started sparking dating rumors in 2022 and went public with their romance earlier this year.
Pippen was formerly married to six-time NBA Champion Scottie Pippen, a former teammate of Michael Jordan, Marcus' father. He allegedly does not aprove of the couple.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/heirmj523