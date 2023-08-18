Are Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen heading to the altar?

West Hollywood, California - Marcus Jordan's romance with Real Housewives star Larsa Pippen could be more serious than believed!

Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen seemingly hint to being engaged with coy comments and a very visibly diamond ring. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/heirmj523

Are congratulations in order for the unlikely couple?

Jordan and Pippen are sparking engagement rumors after the 49-year-old reality star was seen rocking a huge ring.

The ring in question is very visible in viral clips and pics of the two's date at the West Hollywood eatery, Catch Steak.

The ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen was also seen wearing the ring at a recent concert outing with Jordan and friends.

But the icing on the cake was when TMZ caught up with Jordan, who claimed that a wedding date with Pippen is "in the works" and that they are "looking for a location."

Additionally, the lovebirds both dropped a pic of the two posing in matching all-black fits on their respective Instagram accounts, with a caption that reads, "It's in the works."

Pippen and Jordan started sparking dating rumors in 2022 and went public with their romance earlier this year.