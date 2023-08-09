Marcus Jordan gives sharp warning to Larsa Pippen over her shoes!

Miami, Florida - As long as Larsa Pippen is dating Marcus Jordan, the Housewives reality TV star has to be team Jordan and Nike!

On "Separation Anxiety" podcast, Marcus Jordan shockingly revealed to trash his girlfriend's Larsa Pippen's shoes that aren't Jordan or Nike brand. © Collage: Screenshot / Instagram / larsapippen

Marcus Jordan, the son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, has been dating Larsa Pippen since late 2022, and together, the lovebirds host the podcast, Separation Anxiety.

In the latest episode of their show, Jordan took a turn that shocked some fans.

The 32-year-old revealed he can't wait to get rid of certain shoes Larsa owns - a sign of loyalty to his father's famous sneaker line.

"It’s actually several shoes in your closet right now that I cannot wait to burn or throw in the trash," Jordan told Larsa on the podcast. "Anything with three-stripes has got to get out of the house."

Yikes! It sounds like if she's going to keep things blissful, she has to show her allegiance to the brand.

He added: "I’m team Jordan. Obviously, it's my last name. So, you know, I am team Nike. I only wear Nike and Jordan unless it's like some designer shoe that I’m wearing with my suit or whatever. So yeah, there’s no Adidas, there’s no Kangaroos, there’s no New Balance, there’s none of that in this Jordan household."