Has Kim Kardashian secretly started dating a new guy?

Los Angeles, California - Apparently, Kim Kardashian has a new man – but his identity is super secret!

Despite her recently injured foot, the beauty mogul is said to be seeing somebody new, per a tipster who spilled the tea to Us Weekly on Wednesday.

The insider explained that Kim "has started dating someone new" and is keeping the relationship "very under wraps" after several high-profile relationships in the public eye.

The AHS star was last linked to athlete Odell Beckham Jr. following her split from comedian Pete Davidson.

The source dished that Kim became "way more involved in her company SKIMs and put a ton of effort into her recent launches," all the while raising her four kids, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Kanye West.

They added, "She became empowered by staying single for so long," plus the budding lawyer plans to spend next year "focusing on preparing for the bar exam" and "having fun with her acting roles right now."