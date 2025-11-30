Ariana Grande addresses continued body-shaming criticism: "A loving reminder to all"

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande took to Instagram Stories on Saturday to revisit a post from last year, seemingly addressing ongoing body-shaming rumors and criticism.

Ariana Grande seemingly addressed recent body-shaming rumors by resharing a heartfelt message about self-acceptance. © Collage: KENA BETANCUR / AFP

The Wicked star re-shared the message as "a loving reminder to all," showing her determination to promote self-acceptance despite public scrutiny.

Ariana has been open about the challenges of being in the spotlight, explaining that her appearance has often been dissected since she was a teenager.

In a December 2024 interview with co-star Cynthia Erivo for Oui Oui Baguette, she became emotional reflecting on the pressures of fame.

"I've been doing this in front of the public, and been a specimen in a petri-dish since I was 16 or 17," she said.

The Eternal Sunshine artist noted that hearing constant criticism can be overwhelming, and even "dangerous for all parties involved."

"It's hard to protect yourself from that noise... It's something that is uncomfortable, no matter what scale you're experiencing it on," she added.