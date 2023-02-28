Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks exciting Netflix news: "I'm back, baby!"

Los Angeles, California - Arnold Schwarzenegger is returning to action with his first leading role in a streaming platform series, set to arrive on Netflix at the end of May, the star has announced!

"I'm back, baby," the 75-year-old action star says in a short teaser trailer for the Netflix spy series FUBAR, which is set to riff on the plotline of his 90s spy blockbuster "True Lies".



Schwarzenegger and Monica Barbaro, of Top Gun: Maverick fame, play a father and daughter who accidentally find out they are both secretly CIA agents and ultimately end up having to work together.

The teaser for the action-comedy series, scheduled to start on May 25, reveals little more than Schwarzenegger looking tough with a cigar, shades, guns, a fast car, and motorbike – before he gets taken down a peg with a punch in the junk.

People constantly ask him when he's going to do another big action comedy like True Lies, Schwarzenegger wrote in a fan newsletter on Monday. The series is just that, it makes you laugh, but not just for two hours, but for a whole season, the star said.

The cast also includes Gabriel Luna and Travis Van Winkle, who starred in Terminator: Dark Fate and Transformers, respectively. Canadian actor Jay Baruchel is on board too.