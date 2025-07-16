Nicki Minaj and SZA exchange blows in nasty social media feud!

Nicki Minaj and SZA engaged in a brutal feud on X after the Starships rapper insulted SZA's management company, Top Dawg Entertainment.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj and SZA traded blows on X – and here's why!

The 42-year-old's spat with SZA began after Nicki targeted Top Dawg Entertainment executive Punch – who represents the 35-year-old – with derogatory tweets on Tuesday evening.

Even though SZA wasn't mentioned in the post, she still responded by tweeting, "Mercury retrograde... don't take the bait lol silly goose."

Nicki then quote-tweeted Grammy-winning singer's post and hit back, "Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."

She continued trolling SZA with another tweet that read, "Wait. Does Sza think she's more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls.

"Sza if every song you've ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn't even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you."

SZA claps back at Nicki's insults amid social media feud

SZA remained unfazed by digs as she later tweeted, "I get bullied by millions online every day then step my a** out onna packed stadium tour where ppl show me REAL love."

She added, "IN REAL LIFE . My parents are healthy and I'm the most successful I ever been . GET SOME FUCKING PERSPECTIVE n BARK AT THE WALL!!!"

Things seem to have cooled down between the two – for now. Yet, SZA is the third person to catch strays from Nicki recently, as the rapper just threw shots at Megan Thee Stallion and Jay-Z last week!

