Nicki Minaj and SZA exchange blows in nasty social media feud!

Los Angeles, California - Rapper Nicki Minaj and SZA traded blows on X – and here's why!

Nicki Minaj and SZA (l.) had social media shook after the two got into an ugly spat on X. © Collage: Mark RALSTON & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 42-year-old's spat with SZA began after Nicki targeted Top Dawg Entertainment executive Punch – who represents the 35-year-old – with derogatory tweets on Tuesday evening.

Even though SZA wasn't mentioned in the post, she still responded by tweeting, "Mercury retrograde... don't take the bait lol silly goose."

Nicki then quote-tweeted Grammy-winning singer's post and hit back, "Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog."

She continued trolling SZA with another tweet that read, "Wait. Does Sza think she's more successful than me? Lol yall catch me up pls.

"Sza if every song you've ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn't even miss you. I’ve been to countries that never heard of you."