Blake Lively's deposition gets postponed in surprise twist – here's why!

New York, New York - Blake Lively has a little more time before being deposed by her co- star Justin Baldoni – but what led to her deposition being pushed back?

Blake Lively's (r.) deposition has been postponed until the end of July, halting her legal war Justin Baldoni. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The Gossip Girl alum's anticipated testimony was initially set for Thursday, July 17, yet according to People, it will now take place on Wednesday, July 31.

Per court documents, both Lively and Baldoni's parties met and conferred on July 16, with both legal teams mutually agreeing to push the deposition back two weeks.

Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Jed Wallace's dismissal from the lawsuit was the reason behind the change of dates.

The Another Simple Favor star has alleged that the It Ends With Us director's PR team hired Wallace – the CEO of Street Relations, Inc. – to assist in a retalitory smear campaign against her.