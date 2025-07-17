Blake Lively's deposition gets postponed in surprise twist – here's why!
New York, New York - Blake Lively has a little more time before being deposed by her co-star Justin Baldoni – but what led to her deposition being pushed back?
The Gossip Girl alum's anticipated testimony was initially set for Thursday, July 17, yet according to People, it will now take place on Wednesday, July 31.
Per court documents, both Lively and Baldoni's parties met and conferred on July 16, with both legal teams mutually agreeing to push the deposition back two weeks.
Meanwhile, TMZ reports that Jed Wallace's dismissal from the lawsuit was the reason behind the change of dates.
The Another Simple Favor star has alleged that the It Ends With Us director's PR team hired Wallace – the CEO of Street Relations, Inc. – to assist in a retalitory smear campaign against her.
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal war is paused after key player is dismissed
Lively's rep shared that she respects Wallace's dismissal from the lawsuit for jurisdictional reasons, adding it "has nothing to do with the merits of her allegations about Mr. Wallace's role in the smear campaign and relates solely to the procedural question of whether he is subject to jurisdiction in New York or elsewhere."
Her spokesperson noted that they are evaluating their "numerous options for holding Mr. Wallace accountable," hinting that the Savages star could refile the same claim against the social media guru.
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP