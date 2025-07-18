Kourtney Kardashian reacts to pregnancy rumors after new snaps go viral

Los Angeles, California - Kourtney Kardashian has shut down speculation that she's pregnant again after enjoying a lavish vacay to Italy with Travis Barker.

Kourtney Kardashian clapped back at a fan who asked whether she's pregnant again. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@kourtneykardash

On Thursday, the 46-year-old reality star gave fans a glimpse into her recent getaway in a photo dump shared to Instagram.

"When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie," she captioned the slideshow.

Among the snaps was a mirror selfie of Kourtney rocking a bikini on a boat, which led some fans in the comments to question whether she was expecting baby no. 5.

"You can tell from the bikini reflection photo kourtney is pregnant again," one user wrote.

The remark quickly got a reply from Kourtney herself, who offered, "Or breastfeeding, eating gelato, focaccia, pasta, not working out and living my best damn life baby!"

The Poosh mogul welcomed her fourth baby, Rocky, in 2023 – her first with husband Travis Barker.

Fans got another rare glimpse at the one-year-old in the vacation recap, as one photo showed Rocky holding a little guitar, suggesting he may be taking after his dad's musical prowess!