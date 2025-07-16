Pete Davidson and girlfriend Elsie Hewitt drop bombshell baby news!

Los Angeles, California - Pete Davidson is going to be a dad!

Pete Davidson (r.) is going to be a dad! The King of Staten Island star's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, has confirmed she's expecting their first child together. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The King of Staten Island star's girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt, confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"welp now everyone knows we had sex," she joked in the caption.

The slideshow featured some affectionate snaps of the parents-to-be, along with a sonogram and a video of Elsie at a doctor's appointment.

Pete and Elsie were first linked in March when they were spotted on a PDA-filled getaway to Florida.

As reported by People, the 31-year-old comedian moved in with Elsie in May.

Pete, who has previously dated A-listers Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande, gushed over his "dream" of being a dad back in 2022.

"I'm so excited for that chapter, so that's kind of what I'm just preparing for now, is trying to be like good as a dude and develop and get better, so when that happens it's just easier," he said on an appearance on Hart to Heart.