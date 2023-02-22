Avril Lavigne reportedly calls off Mod Sun engagement and is spotted with Tyga
Los Angeles, California - Punk-pop stars Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's relationship is apparently over. Here's the tea on what went down between the lovebirds.
Things may have gotten complicated as sources have spilled that the musicians are no longer engaged – or a couple for that matter.
On Tuesday, TMZ and other outlets reported that Lavigne has called things off. An unnamed source further explained that the two have tried to make things work but have been "on and off" for the last few months.
Yet a rep for the 35-year-old multi-instrumentalist, who's real name is Derek Smith, told People in a statement, "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theater."
The conflicting accounts are raising eyebrows on exactly where the couple stands.
Though it's believed that no cheating was involved in the alleged breakup, news of the split coincidentally follows Lavigne's outing with rapper Tyga just a few days ago.
Was Tyga the cause of Avril Lavigne's split from Mod Sun?
The Girlfriend singer sparked online chatter on Sunday evening after pics of her looking cozy with the Rack City artist circulated on social media.
Per TMZ, Lavigne grabbed dinner with Tyga and a few other friends at the popular LA hot spot Nobu. The two hugged on the way out and left in the same car.
The outlet further added that sources claimed the two have "been hanging out together a lot lately" and it's unknown whether things are heating up romantically between them.
Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun announced their engagement in April 2022, with Lavigne posting snaps to Instagram of their swoon-worthy Parisian proposal.
Cover photo: Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP