Avril Lavigne reportedly calls off Mod Sun engagement and is spotted with Tyga

Los Angeles, California - Punk-pop stars Avril Lavigne and Mod Sun's relationship is apparently over. Here's the tea on what went down between the lovebirds .

Days after being spotted out and about with rapper Tyga (l.), Avril Lavigne (r.) has reportedly called it quits with her fiancé Mod Sun. © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE & FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Things may have gotten complicated as sources have spilled that the musicians are no longer engaged – or a couple for that matter.

On Tuesday, TMZ and other outlets reported that Lavigne has called things off. An unnamed source further explained that the two have tried to make things work but have been "on and off" for the last few months.

Yet a rep for the 35-year-old multi-instrumentalist, who's real name is Derek Smith, told People in a statement, "They were together and engaged as of three days ago when Mod left for tour so if anything has changed that's news to him. Mod will be performing tonight in Portland at The Hawthorne Theater."

The conflicting accounts are raising eyebrows on exactly where the couple stands.

Though it's believed that no cheating was involved in the alleged breakup, news of the split coincidentally follows Lavigne's outing with rapper Tyga just a few days ago.