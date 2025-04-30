Marvel asks to be removed from Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni case in latest twist!

New York, New York - It Ends With Us stars Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal war is heating up yet again, as Marvel has asked to be removed from the drama!

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's (l.) legal battle intensifies as Marvel studios has asked to be removed from the war. © Collage: Phillip Faraone & Cindy Ord / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Per Deadline, Marvel Entertainment, LLC sent a poignant letter to Judge Lewis J. Liman in the Southern District of New York requesting that the court "quash the subpoena issued to Marvel" from Baldoni's company, Wayfarer Parties.

The letter that was issued on Friday also asked for "a protective order prohibiting the disclosure of Marvel's confidential documents by any party or other nonparty in this action."

The doc adds, "Alternatively, Marvel requests that the Court stay the return date of the Subpoena and related document requests until after the Court decides the pending motion to dismiss of Counterclaim Defendant Ryan Reynolds."

Amid the It Ends With Us co-stars' ugly legal battle, Baldoni accused Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, of "bullying" him through his satirical Deadpool & Wolverine character, Nicepool.

The director's legal team then sent a letter to the CEOs of Marvel and Disney asking for the documents that mention Baldoni's name.

Needless to say, Baldoni wasn't too thrilled about Marvel's latest move, as his attorneys countered the studio's requests with a scathing letter sent on Monday.