Britney Spears goes for a wild motorcycle ride in new Instagram photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears showed off her wild side in some new Instagram pictures!

Britney Spears was filmed getting on a motorcycle in a new Instagram photo dump. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The pop star's Saturday Instagram photo dump featured her hopping on a motorcycle while donning a sexy strapless red dress with puffy sleeves hanging.

She excitedly tells the camera, "Hi baby, here we go, ya ready?"

"My pottery class was so overwhelming !!! So many options !!! So many different colors !!! So many different sizes !!! All for a vase !!!" she dished in the caption.

"Unfortunately, on the way to car I dropped it !!! It broke and shattered and went to pieces !! Yet my hands remain the same!!!" continued the Toxic hitmaker.

The images seem to be from Britney's Mexico getaway as the carousel of snaps included shots of the singer on the beach in a bikini and her teddy bear, Henry.

She mentioned the toy in the caption, adding, "Psss yes the bear is Henry we are doing just fine !!! He's such a wonderful listener."