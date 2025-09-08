Supreme Court hands Trump a win with ruling on indiscriminate ICE detentions

Washington DC - Immigration agents can, for now, continue roving patrols in Los Angeles to detain migrants indiscriminately, the Supreme Court ruled Monday as it upheld a practice that has been slammed as racial profiling.

The court announced the decision in an unsigned order that gave no reasons. Its three liberal members dissented. The case remains alive, however, in lower courts and could again end up before the highest court.

The court granted a suspension of a federal court's ruling in July that ordered a halt to roving patrols carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement as part of President Donald Trump's plan to deport hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants.

In these operations, agents sometimes wearing masks summarily round up people at places where immigrants tend to gather like parks or work low-wage jobs, such as car washes.

Critics say the agents make random arrests based on people's skin color and the language they speak, very often Latinos speaking Spanish.

In one high-profile case last month, ICE agents grabbed more than a dozen people outside a Los Angeles Home Depot in a "Trojan Horse" raid, despite the court order.

Agents sprang from the back of a rented moving truck in an episode filmed by embedded journalists from Fox News.

Last month, a three-judge panel denied a government appeal to overturn the judge's original order, after rights groups argued that the raids appeared to be arresting people largely based on their race.