Bad Bunny's ex sues him for millions for allegedly using her voice without permission

San Juan, Puerto Rico - Bad Bunny has been sued for $40 million by an ex-girlfriend who has accused him of using her voice in two songs without her permission.

Bad Bunny has been accused of using his ex-girlfriend's voice without her consent in two songs.

The rapper's ex, Carliz De La Cruz Hernandez (29), has filed a lawsuit against him, his manager, and his record company at a court in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The case revolves around the breathy phrase "Bad Bunny, baby," which De La Cruz says she recorded with her cellphone in a friend's bathroom at the 29-year-old singer's request in 2015.

The line is featured on the songs Pa Ti and Dos Mil 16, both of which have been streamed hundreds of millions of times on YouTube and Spotify.

The lawsuit argues that De La Cruz’s "distinguishable voice" has been used without her consent in songs, records, promotions, concerts, and more, according to NBC.