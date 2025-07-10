Will Ryan Reynolds attend Blake Lively's deposition?

Los Angeles, California - As Blake Lively prepares to be deposed by her co- star Justin Baldoni's attorneys, her husband Ryan Reynolds may not be present for it!

Blake Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds (r.), has been deemed a distraction by her legal team and advised not to attend her July 17 deposition. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

Insiders now claim that the Gossip Girl alum may face her July 17 deposition alone.

Per Reality Tea, Blake's lawyers are calling the Deadpool actor a "distraction" and advise that he doesn't attend the questioning, saying that "it's a legal fight" and "this isn't Hollywood."

The source noted that the decision wasn't easy, as Ryan has fiercely supported his wife's sexual harassment lawsuit against Justin.

But the tipster explained that Blake understands the gravity of the situation and has reluctantly agreed to face the battle alone because he knows "this is war."

Justin's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, recently told TMZ that he will ask Lively "questions under penalty of perjury" and she will "have to provide evidence, and she's gonna have to provide the truth of the stories."